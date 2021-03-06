Major Wigan Athletic takeover update emerges

A Bahrain-based consortium have agreed a final price with the administrators of Wigan Athletic to take over the ownership of the club, according to Alan Nixon.

The Latics have been in limbo for eight months after their owners Next Leader Fund – who had only just taken over from another Hong Kong-based company a month prior – left them high-and-dry after refusing to invest money promised into the club.

A points deduction meant Wigan dropped into League One and it has been a struggle all season for them, with many senior players departing, manager John Sheridan moving to Swindon Town and a takeover bid from Spaniard Felipe Moreno falling through when he tried to change the terms of the deal.

The Latics may finally be saved though thanks to a Bahraini group who look to have struck a deal with Gerald Krasner and co.

Are you Wigan Athletic mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Latics quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Which team did Wigan Athletic face in their first match of the 2020/21 league campaign? Portsmouth Ipswich Town Blackpool Gillingham

Their interest was first reported in January by Nixon, and just a few weeks ago Wigan Today stated that a group were understood to be undergoing ‘preliminary checks’ with the EFL – thought to be the Bahrainis.

Despite administrator Paul Stanley telling Wigan Today on Thursday that talks with the Bahrainis had gone ‘very cold’, the Latics’ Supporters Group released a positive update yesterday, saying that they’d spoken directly to a representative of the consortium and that they’re ‘optimistic that a successful conclusion can be reached’.

Now Nixon’s latest news will excite Wigan fans even more, with the group now reportedly agreeing a final price for the club and their assets, and that the takeover is now in the ‘final stages.

The Verdict

The finish line finally seems to be in sight for Wigan fans, who have had to put up with a stressful eight months.

No doubt the Latics fans will be wary though, as Moreno seemed to be very, very close to becoming the new owner and it fell through at the final hurdle.

A fresh ownership group may not save the club from relegation, but what it can do is bring a boost to morale and that can only help matters on the pitch – there could be an interesting end to the 2020/21 season at the DW Stadium.