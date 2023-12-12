Highlights West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is close to naming a preferred bidder for the sale of the club, with an American group currently in the lead.

The sale is desperately needed to prevent Albion from losing key players in the upcoming January transfer window.

If the takeover goes through, it would provide Albion with more financial freedom to strengthen the squad and boost their chances of promotion.

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is set to pick a preferred bidder as he looks to finalise a deal to sell the club, with an American group leading the race to purchase Albion.

West Brom takeover latest

The Baggies fans are desperate for Lai to relinquish control of the club, as he has angered them with some of his decisions over the years, notably as he is still yet to repay a loan that was taken out for another company he owns.

There have been plenty of protests at The Hawthorns this year, and it’s been reported that an imminent sale is needed to ensure Albion don’t lose key players in the upcoming January window.

And, it appears they could get their wish, as Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Lai is getting close to naming a preferred bidder, and there is a hope that it can be sorted quickly after that.

“West Bromwich Albion are edging closer towards a sale with unpopular owner Guochuan Lai set to choose a preferred bidder. Three consortiums – including one from the United States and one from Nigeria – are in advanced talks over a takeover of the stricken Championship club.

“Lai, the Chinese entrepreneur and club’s controlling shareholder, is under heavy pressure to sell up and expected to grant exclusivity to the best option within the next 10 days.

“West Brom are available for around £30 million, plus the various debts and loans owed which take the overall price closer towards £60 million. Though all parties have signed non-disclosure agreements, it is understood that the American group is currently in pole position.”

West Brom’s January transfer plans depend on takeover

As mentioned, there is a real possibility that Albion will have to sell players if the takeover isn’t finalised in January, with Lai having taken out two loans from MSD Holdings in the past year.

Everyone knows the financial situation is a huge concern, and Carlos Corberan had to suffer because of that in the summer, with captain Dara O’Shea sold to fund the limited business that he could do.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

So, a repeat would be on the cards in January, but the takeover would allow Albion more freedom in the market, and they could look at strengthening the squad to help their promotion push.

Of course, even now, this process isn’t straightforward, but this is at least a big step forward, and they will hope for some good news over the coming weeks.

Despite all the off-field talk, Corberan and the players have done very well to not let it distract them, and the team are firmly in the mix to finish in the top six this season, even if it will be a battle.

They head to Rotherham on the back of successive defeats, but it’s a chance for Albion to get back on track, but the side have shown over the past few months that they are a team with plenty of quality.

So, 2024 could be a very big year for West Brom, and all connected to the club will be hoping it begins with a new owner, ending what has been an underwhelming and disappointing period with Lai.