West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is prepared to sell the Championship club for £60m.

West Brom put up for sale

The Baggies fans are desperate for the Chinese businessman to leave the club, with supporters having protested regularly towards the end of the previous season in a bid to get him out.

Another year outside the Premier League has heaped more financial pressure on Albion, with the owner having controversially taken loans out for himself in the past, which he hasn’t yet repaid despite stating he would.

Furthermore, they took out £20m from MSD Holdings to help the ‘general business operations’, which will have to be repaid in the future.

So, the future is bleak for Albion, who have agreed to sell Dara O’Shea to Burnley for £7m, a figure below his release clause, just to bring in some quick cash.

However, there was some good news for the fans, as the Express & Star have confirmed that Lai is now willing to sell the club, with a figure of £60m suggested to get a deal done.

The update explains how this is a real change in stance from Lai, who had previously not been keen to sell for a much lower price than the £200m he paid for West Brom in 2016.

It has been claimed that Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy and Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell are in talks to buy a minority stake in the West Midlands outfit.

What does the future hold for West Brom?

For the West Brom fans, the main thing they want is Lai out of the club - and you can understand why. The situation with the loan is unacceptable, and the lack of communication and the way they have been financially managed is extremely poor. It has left them in a very worrying position, and fans are concerned about the future of their club.

So, this is a welcome update, even if it doesn’t mean much until serious buyers emerge. However, £60m isn’t a ridiculous price, but there’s obviously a lot of baggage that comes with West Brom right now with the debts.

Nevertheless, it appears Lai has changed his stance, but they still need the right buyers to emerge. In the short-term, O’Shea’s sale will help, but more may follow him out the door, and Carlos Corberan is going to have to do some job to have Albion in the mix for promotion next season given the resources some of his rivals have.