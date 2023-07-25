Highlights Crypto investor Fred Chesnais is in talks to buy West Brom for around £60m from owner Guochuan Lai.

Lai has faced criticism from fans for his management of the club, including his failure to repay a loan and reliance on another loan to sustain daily operations.

Chesnais is prepared to make a cash offer for the club and all its assets, including the Hawthorns and training ground.

Crypto investor Fred Chesnais is in talks to buy West Brom for around £60m from owner Guochuan Lai.

Guochuan Lai in talks to sell West Brom

The Chinese businessman has come under fierce pressure from the fans over the past few years, as they grow increasingly frustrated with how he has run the club.

There has been anger at Lai for his failure to repay a loan taking out of the club, whilst they took out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings to help run the club on a day-to-day basis.

Those problems remain, but Lai is now open to selling Albion, and the Daily Mail has revealed that Chesnais is in talks to purchase the Black Country outfit.

“West Brom are in talks over a £60million takeover from Crypto investor Fred Chesnais. Mail Sport has learned that the French businessman is ready to make a cash offer for the Championship club and all its assets, including the Hawthorns and their training ground.”

More to follow…