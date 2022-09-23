Major Watford development shared involving Newcastle United transfer target

Watford forward Joao Pedro has signed a new deal to remain at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the Brazilian this summer, with Newcastle United among a host of Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the attacker.

However, the Hornets managed to keep hold of the 20-year-old and he has enjoyed a decent start to the campaign under Rob Edwards, scoring two goals and registering two assists after nine games.

And, in more good news for the Championship side, it was announced today that Pedro had committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a deal for another six years.

It remains to be seen whether this ends talk about a move ahead of the January window, but it does show Pedro’s willingness to be part of the project with Watford moving forward.

The youngster is sure to be involved as Edwards’ side take on Stoke City after the international break on October 2 as they look to end a three-game winless run.

The verdict

This is obviously very good news for Watford as it shows Pedro is happy at the club and it would suggest they may even get the full season out of him.

Of course, you can’t read too much into contracts nowadays and most fans know that if the club remain in the Championship over the years then the player will undoubtedly leave.

Nevertheless, this is still a positive and it’s good to see Pedro has been rewarded for his loyalty and the quality he has shown.

