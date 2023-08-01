Highlights West Ham have ended their pursuit of James Ward-Prowse due to their failure to agree on a transfer fee with Southampton.

This decision means that Ward-Prowse is likely to feature for Southampton in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton is demanding around £40m for Ward-Prowse, and their firm stance is influenced by the £100m West Ham received for selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

West Ham have ended their interest in James Ward-Prowse as they failed to agree a deal with Southampton for the midfielder.

West Ham move on from James Ward-Prowse

After selling Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth around £100m, the Hammers are in the market for a new midfielder, and they have had a bid rejected for Ward-Prowse already in this window.

The Londoners are the only Premier League side yet to make a senior addition in the window, and it was claimed earlier on Tuesday that David Moyes was pushing to get the Saints skipper in ahead of the new season.

However, in a dramatic twist, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that West Ham have decided to stop negotiations with the Championship side after being unable to agree a fee.

“West Ham have just decided to walk away from a deal for James Ward-Prowse. They feel Southampton are now asking for too much so they will be looking elsewhere.”

Will James Ward-Prowse stay at Southampton?

Obviously, this is a major boost for Russell Martin at the moment, as it seems as though there is nothing advanced with Ward-Prowse. With that in mind, you would expect him to be in the XI at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night for the Championship opener, as the England international has featured regularly in pre-season, so he will be fit and ready to go.

Having said that, there’s still no guarantee by any means that he will stay, with the window still open for over four weeks.

That doesn’t have to be West Ham, either. Of course, the Hammers could revisit this potential deal, along with other clubs, and with the Premier League sides set to play three games before the window shuts, there’s a chance clubs could become more desperate closer to the deadline.

What will James Ward-Prowse cost?

The issue on Ward-Prowse from West Ham’s perspective is the price Southampton are demanding, which is thought to be around £40m.

That might seem ambitious for a Championship club, but the 28-year-old has a contract at St. Mary’s Stadium that runs until the summer of 2026, whilst there was no release clause as part of his deal, so Southampton are well within their rights to stand firm.

And, you can be sure that West Ham receiving £100m for Rice is playing a part in their valuation of their star man.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It’s been a tough summer for Martin, as there has been constant speculation surrounding the future of many players.

Naturally, the outgoings are going to dictate what business Saints can do as well, as they will need to raise funds and know what positions need addressing.

Keeping Ward-Prowse would be a huge for the boss and the team, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the reality is that this is one that could continue to run over the coming weeks, despite this update, and it will be interesting to see where Ward-Prowse is playing his football come September.