Sunderland have failed to agree terms with Jack Clarke over a new contract, with a host of Premier League clubs monitoring the winger.

When does Jack Clarke’s contract expire at Sunderland?

The 22-year-old still has three years left on his current deal at the Stadium of Light, but they had been looking to reward Clarke with an extension following his outstanding form.

The former Leeds United man was superb for the Black Cats as they reached the play-offs this season, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists from out wide. As well as the excellent productivity, Clarke shone with his all-round game, and his ability to beat his opponent with his pace and skill.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye, with recent reports claiming that the likes of Everton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolves were among the clubs looking at Clarke ahead of the summer transfer window.

And, a departure seems more likely now as TEAMtalk revealed that discussions between the club and Clarke have ‘stalled’ over a new contract.

Whilst the length of time remaining on his existing deal means they won’t need to cash in, it’s difficult for Sunderland to keep a player who may not be happy amid the top-flight interest.

The update indicates those clubs would be keen to test the Black Cats’ ‘resolve’ as the window progresses.

Will Jack Clarke leave Sunderland?

Pleasingly for the Wearside outfit, they aren’t going to be in a position where they lose Clarke on the cheap. However, it does seem increasingly likely that he could move on in the coming weeks and months.

A new deal would have put an end to any speculation, and the club were right to try and reward Clarke, because he has proven himself to be a key player at the club. But, financially, it must make sense for Sunderland, and if they can’t give him what he wants, a sale, for a significant fee, could be best for all parties.

Clarke will be aware that he has the chance to play in the Premier League, and that’s obviously going to appeal, both from a football and financial perspective. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and Sunderland could be looking to replace another star man from the play-off push after Amad Diallo returned to Manchester United following his successful loan last season.