Southampton have offered Che Adams a new three-year contract as they look to keep the striker at the club.

Che Adams faces uncertain Southampton future

The former Birmingham City man has been in excellent form to start the season, scoring three goals in the first three Championship games, which includes stoppage time winners at Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.

Yet, there has been constant speculation surrounding the future of the player in that period, with Everton having lodged an offer for the Scotland international, who is also on the radar of other Premier League clubs.

As of now though, no fee has been agreed, so Adams remains with Saints, and boss Russell Martin has been full of praise for the striker, both in terms of his attitude and his quality.

However, with Adams having entered the final year of his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium, the club know that this is their last chance to get a fee for the 26-year-old, or they risk losing him on a free.

Southampton make Che Adams fresh contract offer

Therefore, the club are moving to try and secure Adams’ long-term future by offering him an extension, with the Daily Echo stating that a three-year contract remains on the table for the player, who would also be named as vice-captain if he stayed.

“The Daily Echo understands that the contract offer made to Adams, which is still there to be signed if the player chooses, is for a three-year deal. The deal also includes vice-captaincy, after Jack Stephens was named skipper following James Ward-Prowse’s transfer exit.”

Will Che Adams sign the contract offer?

With Adams entering the final year of his contract, he knows that he has a lot of power here, as Saints are likely to cash in before the deadline.

But, the pleasing aspect for all parties is that it hasn’t impacted what he does on the pitch. As mentioned, he has been in prolific goalscoring form, so his contribution so far this season will be greatly appreciated, no matter what happens moving forward.

Whether he signs the deal remains to be seen, and Martin gave an update when speaking to the Daily Echo.

“There’s been discussions between us about what the future holds and everyone has decided to keep their options open, Che and the club. If he’s still here in two weeks it will be a conversation that is ongoing. He’s really happy here and is a big part of the dressing room.”

Southampton summer transfer plans

What happens with Adams is going to have a big impact on the window for Southampton, as his departure would speed up the need for a new number nine to arrive through the door.

Overall though, Saints shouldn’t be in a position where they need to sell, as they’ve brought in a lot of money already, and Martin’s squad is looking in good shape, backed up by the results so far this season.

So, there won’t be real panicking at Southampton, but it does feel as though a few more things are going to happen, but if they keep Adams it could be better than any new signing.