Major update shared on future of key Reading figure

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is not expected to be sacked in the immediate future, although it’s highly likely he will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires.

A run of two wins in 12, combined with a six point deduction from the EFL, has seen the Royals drop to 21st in the Championship and they’re just three points above the relegation zone.

The manner of the past two defeats, a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at non-league Kidderminster and a 7-0 loss at home to Fulham, has really piled the pressure on Paunovic, with many fans calling for the boss to go.

However, the Reading Chronicle have revealed that Paunovic should remain in charge for the remainder of the campaign as he looks to keep the Berkshire side in the division, with some of the hierarchy having sympathy for the boss given the injury and off-field issues he’s had to contend with.

But, the report also adds that there is little chance of the Serbian being offered a new contract, even if Reading do survive, which means he will depart in the summer.

The verdict

It has been a truly awful week for Reading and you can’t blame the fans for the way they’ve reacted because the two defeats have been embarrassing for different reasons.

Nevertheless, you can understand why they’re keeping faith with Punovic. Without the points deduction, which is obviously not his fault, they would be sitting a lot more comfortably in mid-table, whilst injuries haven’t helped.

So, it does make sense to let Paunovic finish the season and look for a new boss in the summer when more options will be available.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.