Major update shared involving Millwall man amid previous QPR transfer interest

Danny McNamara has ended speculation surrounding his future after signing a new deal with Millwall.

The right-back enjoyed an outstanding season with the Lions last time out but there were doubts about his future as his previous deal had a year to run and QPR made several moves to bring the player in this summer.

Despite the constant speculation, McNamara will be staying with his boyhood club, as the Lions announced this afternoon that the 23-year-old has agreed what is described as a ‘long-term’ contract at The Den.

That will be a big relief for Gary Rowett, who left the player on the bench for the opening day win over Stoke amid the transfer speculation, but McNamara has been back in the team for the past few games and is sure to feature regularly moving forward.

He is the latest player to commit his future to Millwall recently, with Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Murray Wallace and Tyler Burey all agreeing extensions.

Rowett’s side are back in action against Swansea City away from home tomorrow night.

The verdict

This is very good news for Millwall as McNamara is someone who loves the club and has shown in the past year that he can be a very good player at this level.

All of the talk surrounding his future was not ideal for any party in the summer, so the fact that the R’s have moved on to Ethan Laird and Millwall have now sorted the contract means it will stop.

Now, the focus for McNamara is to get back to his high levels and look to play his part as Millwall push for a top six finish this season.

