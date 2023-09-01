Highlights Patrick Roberts' proposed £5m transfer to Southampton from Sunderland has fallen through, which is a blow for the Saints who had identified him as a player who would bring additional quality to the team.

Losing Roberts is a positive update for Sunderland, as he was a regular starter last season and losing him would have been a real blow.

Both Southampton and Sunderland are in talks over a deal for Ross Stewart, and it is likely that both clubs will be busy in the final hours of the transfer window.

It has been a frantic final day of the window for the Saints, who are involved in plenty of activity, both with incomings and outgoings.

Roberts was one of the players that Russell Martin had wanted to bring in, with the former Celtic man someone who would have added more creativity and technical ability.

It had been claimed that a deal worth up to £5m was being discussed between the clubs, but The Sun has now revealed that the move is off.

Of course, it’s far from ideal for the Saints, as Martin and the recruitment team had identified Roberts as someone who would bring additional quality to the team.

And, you can see why. At his best, Roberts is a real threat from the right side, as he is capable of cutting inside and picking a pass, and his technical ability would make him an ideal fit for the south coast side given how they play.

However, there are other options in the final third for Southampton, and even if a replacement can’t be brought in during the final hours of the window, Martin will feel he has enough in the current squad.

That’s backed up by the results and goals that the side have scored so far this season, but there’s no doubt he would have wanted one more face if it was possible. But, these are the risks you take when a deal runs until the final day.

How big a boost is this for Sunderland?

Roberts was a regular starter under Tony Mowbray last season, and he registered 12 goal contributions over the season as the Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Therefore, there’s no getting away from the fact that losing him would have been a real blow, so this is a very positive update for the Sunderland fans.

In Roberts and Jack Clarke they have two terrific wingers, and there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of both over the summer, so it will be a relief for all connected to Sunderland if the duo are still at the Stadium of Light beyond the deadline.

What next for Southampton and Sunderland?

Both clubs are in talks over a deal for Ross Stewart, although there are doubts about whether that will happen, and if feels they will both be very busy between now and the 11pm deadline.

It’s frustrating for the sets of fans that there’s so much going on during the final day, as they would have preferred for their squads to be settled, but sometimes these things are out of the control of the individual clubs.

Interestingly, the two clubs meet at the Stadium of Light in the early Championship game of the day tomorrow, although Roberts won’t be involved for Mowbray’s side as he picked up a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the draw with Coventry last time out.