Major update shared following Mike Ashley’s interest in Derby County

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is no longer interested in buying Derby County after disappointment with how his initial proposal was rejected.

The Rams have been desperate for a buyer since entering administration earlier in the campaign, although it’s proved to be a very complicated deal for any interested parties.

Ashley is known to be keen on doing a deal for Derby, and he has held talks with key figures behind the scenes.

However, The Sun revealed last night that the businessman is no longer interested in buying Derby. They state that Ashley’s offer was below the asking prices set, whilst he isn’t happy that exciting talents Luke Plange and Omari Kellyman have been sold.

As a result, the report claims that Ashley is now looking elsewhere as he looks for a potential return back into football.

That closes one option for the administrators at Derby, but there is still plenty of interest in the Championship side, who are battling to stay in the league under Wayne Rooney.

Even though they have been hit with a 21-point deduction this season, they are just seven points from safety.

The verdict

Clearly, there are differences in terms of valuation between Ashley and the administrators, so this is a deal that was going to be hard to do.

Despite his reputation among Newcastle fans, Ashley ran the club well in a financial sense, so he could’ve been a decent option for the Rams in terms of helping steady the ship and give a platform to improve in the years to come.

But, it’s not to be, but pleasingly for the Rams there are still other options out there as they seek a new owner.

