West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds United this month, according to the latest report from Football Insider.

It wasn't always clear whether the Italian would remain at Elland Road during the previous transfer window, as a transfer saga ensued in the summer but Gnonto has been a part of Daniel Farke's side in the Championship.

Everton were closely linked with a move for Gnonto, which included bidding for the player in a deal worth a reported £25 million, but that was rejected by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was often an exciting option from the bench or when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future following Leeds' relegation.

The Italian, at such a tender age, was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last year despite their relegation from the Premier League. However, the 20-year-old attacker reportedly asked not to be included in the side at the start of the season as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

The winger then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with the club's hierarchy and changed his mind.

The interest in his services has never truly gone away, though and his immediate future was always likely to be a topic of conversation between now and the end of January.

Especially as he has struggled somewhat this term for the regular developmental game time he would hope to receive. After starting the early season fixtures, an ankle injury sustained by Gnonto then handed Dan James his chance to shine on the right, where his contributions in the final third in recent months have made it difficult for Farke to justify dropping him for the

It means that Gnonto has struggled to break into his plans consistently, featuring just 23 times from their opening 30 games in all competitions, but crucially, that includes only nine starts.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as of 20/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 51 5 5 Italy 13 1 2

West Ham's interest in Leeds' Willy Gnonto

Recent reports stated that West Ham United have taken an interest in the 20-year-old, according to a report from SportsLens. The Irons took an interest in him during the summer - but were unable to get a deal over the line then and were said to be keen to see whether Leeds' stance has changed.

Fresh reports have emerged since, with Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that Leeds are now expecting the sale of Gnonto before the end of the transfer window to David Moyes' side.

However, he also has revealed that if Leeds accept an offer then they already have a replacement in mind, which comes in the form of Burnley's Manuel Benson. Benson is also wanted by Hull City and Southampton, and the 26-year-old has found game-time harder to come by in the top-flight of English football after starring in the Championship last season.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that West Ham are the favourites to sign Gnonto this month.

Wayne Veysey wrote: "The 20-year-old has moved up the Irons pecking order with David Moyes understood to be a big admirer of the Italy international.

"Moyes is very keen to secure a wide man before this month’s transfer deadline and Gnonto has become a top target.

"It is believed that Leeds are willing to sell Gnonto this month once they have finalised their own deal for Burnley winger Manuel Benson."

Leeds look to swap Gnonto for Benson

Selling Gnonto is not necessarily a bad thing for Leeds, if they can secure a good fee for his services, whilst also replacing him.

Allowing the winger to depart and retooling their forward line with more of a natural right-winger who is also left-footed could be a major benefit for Farke.

They have Ian Poveda of that profile-type, but no other winger can play on the right and invert inside to cut in and open up different angles to attack from.

James is Leeds' current right-winger but looks less comfortable when drifting infield, and a player like Benson could add a new dynamic to Leeds' attack.

Gnonto is better ass a left-sided player, but there is no way he can shift Crysencio Summerville out of the team from that role, as he has been Leeds' key attacking player this season.