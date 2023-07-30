Highlights Norwich City are open to letting Tim Krul leave before the summer transfer window closes.

Angus Gunn may limit his game time at Carrow Road next season if he stays.

There is a possibility of interest from Premier League teams in Krul.

Norwich City are prepared to sanction an exit for experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul before the summer window closes, according to Alan Nixon.

The Dutchman has been a good servant for the Canaries and has remained loyal to the cause - but it's unclear when his journey at Carrow Road will come to an end.

Joining the club in 2018, he's one of the more high-profile names at the club but he isn't guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet during the 2023/24 campaign.

What's Tim Krul's situation at Norwich City?

As things stand, he looks set to be Norwich's backup keeper with Angus Gunn looking to cement his starting spot between the sticks.

With Gunn now representing Scotland at a senior international level, that will increase the 27-year-old's appetite to nail down a starting spot and maximise his chances of securing a decent number of minutes for his national side.

Daniel Barden is another goalkeeping option at Carrow Road - but it would be difficult to see him overtaking Krul in the pecking order.

But the Dutchman isn't guaranteed a starting spot with Gunn remaining in Norfolk, so his game time in the Championship could be limited once again during the 2023/24 season.

Will Tim Krul attract interest this summer?

Journalist Nixon believes he could potentially attract interest from teams in the Premier League who may be looking for a backup stopper this summer.

At 35, the Dutchman may not be too worried about winning regular starts but he may be keen to play for a club in the top tier again and the Canaries aren't guaranteed to secure a top-flight return anytime soon.

He hasn't had too much of a chance to put himself in the shop window recently - but his CV alone could potentially earn him a move somewhere.

How long does Tim Krul have left on his Norwich City contract?

Krul's contract expires next summer and it's no real surprise that he isn't tied down for the next few years, mainly due to his age.

The Dutchman has obvious quality - but the Canaries may be keen to bring some of their younger keepers through with the 35-year-old entering the final year of his contract and Michael McGovern being released earlier this summer.

Are Norwich City taking the right stance on Tim Krul?

Nixon believes Krul is earning a decent amount at Carrow Road and with this in mind, it may not be sustainable for the Canaries to keep him on the wage bill for another season.

And if he isn't going to play regularly, there's no point in David Wagner retaining him.

If he goes, the Canaries may have the ability to bring in a couple of free agents or loanees as potential replacements because of the fact Krul is on a sizeable financial package in Norfolk.

There may not be a shortage of interest in him if he's made available too because of his CV, so it may not take long for him to be offloaded if the Canaries are prepared to sell him for a nominal fee or let him go for free.

And the 35-year-old may benefit from a fresh challenge, so an exit would suit both parties.