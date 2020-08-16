Major update regarding 22-y/o Coventry City target

Coventry City are still in talks to sign Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf, according to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are looking to make a move for the highly-rated midfielder who impressed in the last campaign whilst on loan at Doncaster Rovers in League One.

It now appears that new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will still look to move the player on despite his successful season out on loan in the previous campaign.

The 22-year-old is a player that is versatile across the midfield and could act as a replacement for the recently departed Zain Westbrooke.

The Sky Blues will now look to make sure they get the deal over the line before the start of the season in order to make sure they have a side that is competitive for the Championship after their promotion in the last campaign.

The Verdict

Sheaf would be a brilliant signing for Coventry and one that would help bolster their midfield options ahead of what is set to be a challenging campaign back in the Championship.

With funds tight, Mark Robins will be relying on a lot of the players that helped get the team out of the division but with a player like Sheaf available on the cheap it’s certainly worth the Sky Blues bringing him in.

It’ll now be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in a transfer that has seemingly dragged on for sometime.