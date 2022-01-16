Major update provided on influential Swansea City player after dispute with club

Jamie Paterson could leave Swansea City this month after a fallout with the club over his contract.

The attacking midfielder has been outstanding for the Welsh side since joining as a free agent in the summer, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 22 Championship games.

However, Paterson wasn’t involved in the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield yesterday, with The Athletic revealing that the player asked not to be involved, claiming he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play.

That’s because of a dispute about his contract, with the 30-year-old said to be unhappy that he wasn’t given a pay rise by the club when an extension was triggered to extend his stay.

The Swans initially signed Paterson on a one-year deal but they had a 12 month option that they could trigger, which they now have.

The update states that the former Bristol City man is on a lower wage than most of his teammates after joining as a free agent, with Paterson hoping that his fine form this season would’ve been rewarded with an increase.

Several Championship clubs are said to be monitoring the player, with offers expected before the end of the month.

The verdict

This is a very messy situation and it’s something that Russell Martin didn’t need because Paterson has been excellent this season and he is missed when he doesn’t play.

On one hand you can understand his frustration at not getting an improved contract because his form does warrant that.

Yet, the club will argue that they picked him up when he didn’t have a club and gave him a chance to impress. Either way, this is not good for all parties and it seems as though an exit is on the cards this month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.