Major update on Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest future emerges

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is set to leave the East Midlands club this week, according to a report from The Mirror.

The Reds have lost all five of their competitive fixtures this season and, having scored just once, sit second bottom in the Championship.

Rumours have circled over Lamouchi’s future after the shaky start to the season, with Qatari side Al Duhail touted with an interest in the Frenchman, but it appears he may not be in charge at the City Ground for much longer.

A report from the Mirror has revealed that the Forest boss is set to leave the club this week.

It is understood that the Frenchman is unlikely to be in charge of the Reds for much longer with the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis expected to make a change during the international break.

The report claims that Marinakis resisted firing Lamouchi after Forest missed out on the play-offs in dramatic circumstances last season but after warning the squad about his expectations ahead of the 2020/21 campaign is now set to pull the trigger.

The 48-year-old coach has been backed significantly in the transfer market again this summer with 13 new players joining the East Midlands club.

The Verdict

Forest have made a dreadful start to the season and it’s no huge surprise to see that Marinakis looks set to use the international break as an opportunity to make a change.

Last season ended nightmarishly for Lamouchi and it appears he just hasn’t been able to help his side bounce back from that, despite some significant summer spending.

As bad as the start has been, you’d like to see the Frenchman given a bit more of a chance but it seems a clever move to use the international break if the Reds owner believes now is the right time to make the change.