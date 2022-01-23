Major update on emerges on Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City future

It seems Lee Bowyer’s position as Birmingham City manager is safe for the time being.

That’s after a report from Birmingham Live revealed that Bowyer’s job in the St Andrew’s dugout is not under threat.

A former Blues midfielder, Bowyer left Charlton to take over at St Andrew’s back in March, and impressed in guiding the club to safety during his first couple of months in charge.

However, Birmingham have yet to push on from that this season, with the Midlands club currently 18th in the Championship table.

That had led to reports from The Daily Mail earlier this week, claiming that Bowyer’s job was coming under pressure following a recent run of just one win in ten games.

Bowyer though, saw his side pick up a welcome 2-1 win at home to the Championship’s bottom club Barnsley on Saturday, and it now seems that he could be staying where he is for some time yet.

According to this latest update, Bowyer’s job at Birmingham is in fact not under threat, with the 45-year-old thought to be part of the club’s long-term plan, with Technical Director Craig Gardner aiming to have the club challenging at the top of the Championship by 2023.

Birmingham are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host Peterborough United at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

You feel that this is something that Birmingham fans will be rather pleased with.

While plenty of supporters made their anger at the club’s owners clear during that win over Barnsley, there was also an evident backing for Bowyer, with chants of the manager’s name.

As a result, it seems the St Andrew’s crowd are fully behind him, meaning this latest update ought to go down rather well among the fanbase, and given what he has done for the club, you feel Bowyer has earned the chance to prove himself.

Indeed, with anger growing at the board and support still there for Bowyer, it could be a risk for the club to sack him now, lest they want to provoke further unrest at St Andrew’s.