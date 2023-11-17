Highlights Reintegrating Luis Sinisterra back into the Leeds United squad is practically impossible due to a sour relationship between him and the club.

Sinisterra's loan move to Bournemouth was displeasing to both Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, leading to doubts about his return.

Sinisterra's time at Bournemouth has been underwhelming, with just five substitute appearances and one goal. It is unlikely he will return to Leeds on a permanent basis next summer.

Reintegrating Luis Sinisterra back into the Leeds United first team squad is seen as practically impossible.

According to The Athletic, both Daniel Farke and the club’s hierarchy were displeased with the manner of his summer loan exit to Bournemouth.

The forward departed for the Cherries on a temporary basis, with Jaidon Anthony moving the other way for the season.

Sinisterra was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, and the player felt the release clause in his contract was not honoured.

This led to him threatening legal action against the Whites prior to his eventual departure, which has led to a sour relationship between the 24-year-old and Leeds.

What is the latest news surrounding Luis Sinisterra?

Sinisterra signed for Leeds in the summer of 2022 from Dutch side Feyenoord, going on to make 19 league appearances in his first campaign.

But relegation to the Championship led to him pursuing a departure from Elland Road.

Despite starting Farke’s first two competitive games in charge as manager, the Colombian eventually found a return to the Premier League through Bournemouth.

However, despite it being just a loan move, it is now believed that a return to the Leeds squad is seen as highly unlikely.

Phil Hay's has suggested that reintegrating Sinisterra back into the setup at Leeds United "seems nigh-on impossible".

Regardless of the team’s promotion status at the end of this season, it appears as though the winger will depart Leeds on a permanent basis next summer.

Sinisterra’s time at Bournemouth has not gotten off to the best of starts.

Andoni Iraola’s side are currently 17th in the table, battling against relegation from the top flight.

Sinisterra has made just five league appearances for the team in the league, all of which have come as a substitute.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 6-1 loss to Manchester City at the start of November, but has otherwise not contributed in front of goal.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently third in the Championship table and are chasing down the automatic promotion places.

The Yorkshire outfit are eight points adrift of the top two after 16 games, but a three match winning run has helped to bridge the gap.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Victories against both top two sides Leicester City and Ipswich Town already this campaign will give Leeds confidence that they can still compete for a place inside the automatic promotion spots.

The chasing pack outside of the play-off place positions is currently five points behind Farke’s team.

Next up for the Whites is a clash away to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on 24 November.

Can Luis Sinisterra repair his relationship with Leeds United?

It appears as though both the player and the club have their minds made up that he will not be playing for the team again.

At this stage it might be best to just cut ties in the summer and move on from a deal that has simply not worked out.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival given the quality and potential he possesses, but Sinisterra has not quite made the splash on English football many hoped he would.

If he can start to find his feet at Bournemouth then there is still some hope the club might be able to recoup their losses in the transfer market next year.