Highlights Leeds United may let Stuart Dallas go at the end of the season despite his injury struggles.

It's expected that his contract will not be renewed due to not fitting in future plans.

Dallas remains optimistic about playing for the club again, but his departure seems inevitable.

Leeds United are expected to let Stuart Dallas go at the end of the Championship season.

According to Football Insider, the 32-year-old has potentially played his final game for the Yorkshire outfit already.

Dallas is currently out of action through injury, having been absent since a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in April 2022.

A leg fracture has seen him miss nearly two years of football, with setbacks hurting his recovery process at multiple stages.

Dallas has been with the Whites since 2015, and played a role in their promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Stuart Dallas’ Leeds United future

It has been claimed that Leeds are not planning to offer Dallas a new deal ahead of his current contract’s impending expiration.

With the player still yet to recover from injury, that means he may have played his final game for the club already.

Despite being a fan favourite among the Leeds supporters, it is expected that his contract will not be renewed due to him not featuring in Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

It also remains to be seen whether Dallas can ever return to his best form after being absent for so long.

There is still no timeframe given for his return, in what has been an arduous recovery process.

Dallas opens up on Leeds future

The versatile player opened up on his future at Leeds earlier this week, claiming he has not yet given up on playing for the club again.

“I’m very, very fortunate that I’ve had the career I’ve had,” said Dallas, via the BBC.

“If that comes to an end, we’ll deal with that when it comes but at the minute I’m not thinking about that.

“I’ve had a number of set-backs, of course I have, but I’m in the best hands possible at Leeds.

“The club have been brilliant with me, the fitness department, the medical department, the rehab coaches, have been second to none.

“I couldn’t be in better hands.

“There’s still a few weeks to go until the end of the season and I’m putting everything into that.

Stuart Dallas - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2015-16 45 (38) 5 (6) 2016-17 31 (20) 2 (4) 2017-18 29 (14) 2 (1) 2018-19 26 (10) 2 (0) 2019-20 45 5 (3) 2020-21 38 8 (2) 2021-22 34 1 (1)

“There’s always big decisions to make.

“I’m out of contract at the end of the year but there’s one thing for sure, I’ll not give up and I would never turn my back on my country.

“If that means continuing, that’s what I'd like to do.

“That would be the aim but we’ll take it one day at a time and see where we go.”

Dallas made 248 league appearances for Leeds prior to his injury concern, including all 38 of the team’s first campaign back in the Premier League.

But his future appears to be away from Elland Road, with his contract set to expire in June.

Dallas’ departure is a ruthless decision that must be made by Leeds

Dallas was a great servant for the club, particularly under Bielsa, filling in at several different positions and excelling during his time at Elland Road.

His injury recovery process has been really tough, which must be a horrendous feeling for a player.

However, it is difficult to justify renewing his contract at this stage for Leeds if he is not a part of Farke’s first team plans for next year.

If he can recover to fitness again then there is no doubt he will find another club to continue playing, but his focus now should be on ensuring his recovery goes as smoothly as possible from here on out.