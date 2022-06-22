Major update emerges regarding Stoke City forward’s situation amidst Watford interest

Stoke City have granted Benik Afobe permission to speak to three clubs amidst accumulating interest in the 29-year-old, as per an update from The Athletic.

The experienced forward enjoyed a productive loan spell with Millwall last season, netting 12 goals and providing three assists in 38 league matches as the Lions narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

A report from Football Insider late last week claimed that Watford are interested in making a move for the experienced forward, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

However, this latest update states that two European clubs and a team in UAE have been allowed to speak to the 29-year-old.

The report also states that a permanent transfer away from England is looking like the most likely outcome at this stage.

The verdict

It will be interesting to follow this situation and see how it all plays out, with Afobe proving during the 2021/22 campaign that he is able to make a difference for a side chasing promotion.

His ability to score goals, link the play and harry defenders was present for all to see whilst with the Lions and could have been a shrewd addition by new Hornets boss Rob Edwards.

Despite the report indicating that as things stand, it is looking unlikely that his future remains in England, these kind of situations can take sharp turns.

It remains to be seen which clubs are currently monitoring his situation, and what kind of spending power they possess, with interest seemingly continuing to grow.