Major update emerges regarding Peterborough star amidst Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund interest

Ronnie Edwards featured 34 times in the Championship last season for Peterborough United, proving to adapt to second tier level well.

A classy defensive operator, who possesses plenty of ability and composure on the ball, the 19-year-old also developed physically during his year in the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been monitoring the teenager’s situation at the Weston Homes Stadium for a while now, whilst Bundesliga trio, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borrusia Dortmund are also in pursuit.

An update from the Peterborough Telegraph claims that Posh have rejected a bid for the young defender from a Premier League club, with the fee reportedly around the £2 million mark.

The report states that Peterborough value him a lot higher than the figure offered, with Posh eager to generate a record transfer fee, meaning they are looking a fee that is in the excess of the £10 million that saw Ivan Toney depart for Brentford.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, with the club who have made the first move nowhere near the valuation that Peterborough holds.

This is unlikely to be the end of the interest, however, it remains to be seen if any club goes near the eight-figure valuation that Posh have reportedly set.

Edwards possesses excellent ability at just 19 years of age and has an incredibly high ceiling, and whilst clubs may be put off by the hefty price tag, there is every chance that he can go on and justify it in the Premier League.