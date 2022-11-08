Major update emerges regarding Mike Ashley and Coventry City’s CBS Arena

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has agreed an eight-figure fee to purchase Coventry City‘s home stadium, according to the BBC’s Simon Gilbert.

It was reported last week that Ashley, who sold the Magpies to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021, was the front-runner under the guise of his company Fraser’s to acquire the lease to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

That development came about after it emerged that Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), the company that own the CBS Arena and are linked to financially-stricken Rugby Union club Wasps, were set to head into administration, and that in-turn saw a number of potential buyers privately declare their interest.

Ashley is now in pole position to acquire the complex, which consists of the stadium itself, plus a hotel, casino and exhibition centre adjoined to it, and has agreed to buy the whole ACL company out of administration immediately, with an exclusivity clause in place, per Gilbert.

It is also being claimed that other interested parties, including Coventry City’s owners SISU, have been blocked from making offers due to the exclusivity clause, meaning that if there are no hitches then Ashley and Fraser’s should be the next owners of the CBS Arena.

There could be more drama to follow however, as a report over the weekend from the Daily Mail stated that Ashley is preparing a cut-price deal to try and purchase the Sky Blues from SISU once he has control over their stadium, which even if an acquisition cannot be agreed with the Championship outfit he intends to still let them continue playing at the complex.

The Verdict

It should now be pretty straight-forward for Ashley to complete a deal if he has been given exclusivity.

But what happens next in terms of Coventry City could be even more interesting considering the reports that suggest Ashley wants to follow on from the CBS Arena arena purchase with getting his hands on the Sky Blues as well.

It was a method that he looked to try and use at Derby County before things could not be agreed, but this time it looks more likely to happen.

Some Cov fans may not be too pleased at the prospect of Ashley taking over from SISU, regardless of how unpopular that group are in some sections, but things could be about to get a lot more chaotic.