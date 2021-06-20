Major update emerges over Crystal Palace’s intentions over move for key Swansea City figure

Crystal Palace have decided to rip up their managerial shortlist and move on to other targets after they had been linked with a move for Swansea City boss Steve Cooper, according to The Sun.

There have been various reports that have been circulating for a while now suggesting that Palace have been interested in making a move for Cooper this summer as they aim to find the right long-term replacement for the departing Roy Hodgson.

That comes with Crystal Palace having been impressed with Cooper’s ability to develop young and up-and-coming players and bring the best out of them on a consistent basis.

While his achievements in getting the Swans into the Championship’s top-six on a budget two years in a row had also not gone unnoticed by Palace’s hierarchy.

However, according to the latest update from The Sun, Palace are thought to now be ripping up their current managerial shortlist and they are ready to consider moves for alternative options in a bid to finally secure their next permanent manager.

The same report has revealed though that Fulham have now entered the race for Cooper, with them wanting the Swansea manager to replace Scott Parker, who seems to be closing in on a move to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

The Verdict

This update suggests that Swansea no longer have to worry about Palace getting Cooper from them this summer, but also that the 41-year-old’s long-term future looks far from certain still. It seems like the Premier League club have been considering him for a long time now and deliberating over whether he is the right choice to come in and replace Hodgson this summer.

It seems that the Eagles have now decided to pursue different avenues and that means that Cooper is now out of the running for the job. Whilst the 41-year-old has not been the front runner for the job at Palace for a while now, it had seemed that he was always going to be someone they could come back to once moves for others fell through.

Swansea would have probably preferred him going to a Premier League side rather than making the switch to another team in the Championship where he can rival them for promotion. However, it now seems like that will not be happening and the Swans might have to brace themselves for Fulham stepping in.