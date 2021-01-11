Major update emerges on West Ham’s rumoured interest in signing in-demand EFL forward

West Ham have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King according to Football Insider.

It had previously been revealed that King was on the Hammers’ radar, after they sold Sebastian Haller to Dutch side Ajax earlier in the January transfer window.

King has struggled for consistent game time with Bournemouth this season, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Norwegian international has been restricted to just nine appearances for the Cherries this term, and is yet to score a league goal for Jason Tindall’s side, who are currently sat third in the Championship after their opening 22 matches of this year’s campaign.

King was on the scoresheet in their most recent fixture though, as he netted a brace against League Two side Oldham Athletic in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

But it appears as though he won’t be moving to West Ham anytime soon, with the Hammers reportedly turning their attention to other potential transfer targets in January.

Everton are believed to be interested in a deal to sign King before Deadline Day, although it remains to be seen as to whether an official bid has been made for his services at this moment in time.

King and his Bournemouth team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday, when they take on Millwall, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Cherries.

Did Bournemouth sign these players for more or less than £1 million? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 18 Did Marc Wilson sign for Bournemouth for more or less than £1 million? More Less

The Verdict:

I think this is the right call by West Ham.

They certainly need to sign another striker in this month’s transfer window, with Haller recently leaving the club in favour of a move to Ajax.

But I wasn’t convinced that King would have been the ideal forward to come into David Moyes’ squad this month, especially when he’s not had much game time under his belt with Bournemouth this season.

There are better options out there for the Hammers in the January transfer window.