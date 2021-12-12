Major update emerges on Sheffield United v QPR clash

Sheffield United’s clash with fellow promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in Mark Warburton’s squad, it has been announced.

The two sides were due to meet on Monday evening in what looked set to be a mouth-watering tie, with the R’s desperate to make up for their 2-0 loss against Stoke City last Sunday and the Blades looking to continue their unbeaten start under Paul Heckingbottom.

Six points and eight places currently separate the two sides – and the South Yorkshire outfit had a real opportunity to climb up to eighth with Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Luton Town all failing to win three points in their respective ties.

And they may have been the favourites to record a victory on Monday evening after winning their opening two games under manager Heckingbottom and being unbeaten in their last four league matches in total.

However, a number of positive Covid cases in the R’s squad means they are unable to fulfil this fixture, notifying the EFL of this news with just over 24 hours to go until the sides were scheduled to meet.

The west London outfit have already had bad luck with Covid incidents this season, with Mark Warburton and Seny Dieng both testing positive for the virus in recent months.

As per both clubs’ statements, the EFL will now investigate the circumstances surrounding this postponement and an announcement regarding the new date of this fixture will be made when confirmed.

The Verdict:

This is a massive shame because this was the perfect tie for either side to send a real statement of intent to the rest of the league, especially with no other second-tier fixtures going on at the same time and all eyes on this clash in South Yorkshire.

A win for QPR would have been a real morale booster at a venue that isn’t easy to come to and get three points from – and in turn – would have solidified their place in the top six. After the Stoke showdown, this would’ve been much-needed.

But for United, this was arguably an even better chance for them. Not only have they been in great form, but they would have had the home crowd behind them and would’ve been taking on a side that were still reeling from their tie against the Potters.

This postponement will be a real source of frustration for them after making detailed preparations, but health does have to come first in this instance and a transmission of infections from the away side to the hosts could have been detrimental to their momentum.

It will now be a big test for both sides to re-focus their minds and continue to concentrate as they approach their respective upcoming ties, providing the R’s have enough available players back.