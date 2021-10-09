Major update emerges on Sam Johnstone at West Brom

Talks over a new contract for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone have stalled, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

After Johnstone remained with the club after the end of the summer transfer window despite West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael confirmed the club were in talks over a new deal for the 28-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though those talks may not be progressing quite as well as those of a West Brom persuasion might have hoped.

According to this latest update, discussions to extend Johnstone’s stay with the Baggies have now stalled, leaving his future rather up in the air.

With the goalkeeper’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the January transfer window could be their last chance to receive a fee for the England international.

Premier League duo Tottenham and Southampton have both been credited with interest in a deal for Johnstone in recent weeks.

Since joining West Brom back in 2018, Johnstone has made 141 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, and won the club’s Player of the Year award last season.

The Verdict

This will be a big concern for those of a West Brom persuasion.

Johnstone is a key figure for the club and one they would not want to lose if possible, but this latest update suggests that that may be beyond them.

As a result, it could make sense for them to let him go this January then they can at least receive some sort of a fee for a player who could certainly be worth a considerable amount of money.

That though, would be a big loss for the Baggies’ anticipated promotion push during the second half of the campaign, so you feel they will have to have other targets identified in case Johnstone is to move on at the turn of the year.