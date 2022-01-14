Major update emerges on Phil Jagielka’s Derby County future

Derby County centre-back Phil Jagielka will not be extending his contract at Pride Park beyond this month as things stand, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 39-year-old ex-England international has been a key part of the Rams’ plans this term, frequently lining up alongside Curtis Davies at the heart of defence and standing out as one of the East Midlands side’s best performers so far this term.

He was one of five signings made by manager and former Three Lions teammate Wayne Rooney in August after being released by Sheffield United earlier in the summer – but was only able to sign on the dotted line in a short-term deal lasting until this month due to the transfer restrictions the EFL placed on the club.

With a preferred bidder still not in place and a takeover not yet on the horizon, this has made the Manchester United legend’s January business extremely difficult as he looks to strengthen his squad in their attempts to remain afloat in the division.

The 36-year-old confirmed yesterday that fellow summer signing Sam Baldock would not be offered a new deal, but centre-back Jagielka was one man that they wanted to keep.

As per The Sun’s Nixon though, an extension is now not on the table at this stage, with The Telegraph reporting that all new signings and re-registrations are on ice whilst the EFL demand proof of funds from the club’s administrators.

The Verdict:

This is an astonishing blow to the Rams who would have wanted the experienced defender to stay at the club – because in just a matter of months – he has become of their key assets and not just because of his performances.

His displays can be highlighted – because their defensive record has been superb this term – keeping an excellent clean sheet against automatic promotion contenders Fulham at Craven Cottage against a side that have already fired seven past Blackburn Rovers and Reading this term.

However, his contribution off the pitch must also be crucial considering how young Derby’s squad is and in their current situation, experience is vital. The centre-back provides that in abundance and that’s why he would be the first man through the door again if the situation was to change.

In fairness to the relegation battlers, a preferred bidder could be named soon so this will give them real hope that they can tie the former Everton man down to a new deal until the end of the season, and this is why there shouldn’t be too much panic just yet.

Nonetheless, they would be worse off without him, even with Richard Stearman able to come in and Krystian Bielik on his way back from his long-term injury as a potential option in the backline.