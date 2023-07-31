Highlights West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer's move to Luton Town has been called off.

Luton Town are in need of new goalkeepers and have faced setbacks in their search.

While Palmer may be disappointed, the collapsed deal could be a blessing in disguise if he wasn't guaranteed regular game time at Kenilworth Road.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer has seen his move to Luton Town called off, according to the Express and Star.

The Baggies have three main goalkeeping options going into the 2023/24 campaign, with Palmer, Josh Griffiths and David Button all able to play a role for the Midlands club.

However, Button has been linked with a number of teams including Reading and Southampton, with the former seemingly favourites to get a deal over the line at this stage despite their relegation to League One.

If Palmer had departed as well and Button had sealed a move away from The Hawthorns, that would have left Carlos Corberan short of options in the goalkeeping department, but an exit for Button could potentially be sanctioned with Palmer set to remain at the club for now.

Luton Town's goalkeeping department

Matt Macey and James Shea may be potential options for Luton, but they are keen to bring in two new goalkeepers before the end of the summer transfer window as they look to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Ethan Horvath was a real asset for the Hatters last term - but he has returned to Nottingham Forest since then and there are no guarantees that he will make a return to Kenilworth Road at any point.

Harry Isted could have been another option following his impressive loan spell at Barnsley - but he didn't earn a new contract and was released earlier this summer - since going on to join Charlton Athletic.

With this, their goalkeeping area has to be a priority area to address in the coming weeks, with the top-tier campaign not too far away.

What's the latest on Luton Town's search for new goalkeepers?

They were previously in the race for Asmir Begovic - but lost out to Queens Park Rangers in the end with Gareth Ainsworth able to guarantee him game time.

That isn't the only blow they have suffered in this area, with Palmer failing to complete his move and Manchester United refusing to sanction an exit for Tom Heaton, who could have been another good option for Rob Edwards' side.

They are also yet to make a breakthrough in their quest to sign Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski - and fellow target Christian Walton is settled at his current club Ipswich Town at this point.

With this, the promoted side may be forced to look elsewhere in their quest to address the goalkeeping area.

Should Alex Palmer be gutted that he hasn't sealed a move to Luton Town?

Considering Palmer was plying his trade in the third tier not so long ago, a switch to the top flight would have been an amazing opportunity for him.

And there's a real chance he would have been starting in the Premier League on the opening day considering their lack of options in this area, so he has a right to be gutted about this collapsed deal if he is.

However, it's unclear whether he was going to be a regular starter for the Hatters throughout the 2023/24 campaign and potentially beyond.

If he wasn't guaranteed that game time, he should have thought twice about making this switch, because he could play regularly for his current club during the upcoming season.

And with this, the fact this move hasn't happened could be a blessing in disguise for the Albion keeper.