Major update emerges on Liverpool’s rumoured pursuit of Sheffield United star

Premier League giants Liverpool are not in the race for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge at this stage, according to an update from the Liverpool Echo (28/8; 12:15pm).

The Norwegian has been linked with several Premier League sides this summer after impressing towards the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign at Bramall Lane, making up for lost time after spending the early stages of the season out injured.

And he has been a force to be reckoned with this season too, showing his class at times and recording two goals and one assist in six league appearances during 2022/23 thus far.

Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with the Blades holding out for a sizeable fee at this stage with the hierarchy wanting to make a return on their investment in the midfielder.

And the Championship side have a considerable amount of power at the negotiating table too, with Berge still having two years left on his current deal at Bramall Lane.

One team that don’t seem to be in the race for him is Jurgen Klopp’s side though, with the Merseyside outfit not having the United man on their list of summer transfer targets as deadline day approaches.

The Verdict:

This may have been too much of a step up for the Norwegian despite his quality.

The Blades also seem to be both training and playing to a high standard under Paul Heckingbottom – but making the switch to Anfield would have presented the 24-year-old with a very tough challenge and it may have taken the midfielder quite a bit of time to adapt.

His fitness also has to be questioned and that’s another reason why the Reds may have opted against a move for the midfielder – and his price tag is also quite steep for a player that has spent the past year in the second tier.

For the Blades though, keeping him would be a real boost because it would increase their chances of getting back to the top tier at the first time of asking, especially if he can stay fit throughout this campaign.

Not only can he operate in a holding role – but he can also be a key contributor going forward and those extra goalscoring contributions following Morgan Gibbs-White’s departure could be crucial.

His threat and contributions from the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Reda Khadra and James McAtee should help to keep the South Yorkshire side at the right end of the division.