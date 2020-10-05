Major update emerges on Derby’s pursuit of West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin is expected to join Derby County today, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

The Rams have been one of the busier Championship clubs during the summer transfer window but they still look a striker short, having not replaced Chris Martin after his Pride Park exit.

Derby have been linked with Austin recently, who has dropped down the pecking order at West Bromwich Albion after their promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old hasn’t featured for the Baggies once this season but it appears a move to the East Midlands club could be close as Barclay has reported that he expects the deal to be completed today.

After signing on summer deadline day last year, Austin scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for West Brom but struggled to hold down a starting place and spent much of the season coming off the bench.

The Baggies have made it no secret that they’re searching for a new striker in the current window, with Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant seemingly top of their list, and it appears that will mean that the 31-year-old will be excess to requirements.

The Verdict

This looks like fantastic news for Derby, who look in need of some more reinforcements in the final third.

They haven’t yet replaced the physicality and hold-up play that Martin gave them yet but signing Austin would seem to do just that.

He was a little underwhelming for the Baggies last term but still found the net 11 times, so with a regular run of games he could be a very useful asset for Phillip Cocu to have.