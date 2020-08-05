Major update emerges in Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of Championship player

Sheffield United have reportedly had a bid in the region of £4 million rejected by Reading for midfielder John Swift today, with Talksport posting on Twitter that the Royals have snubbed the offer this morning.

Swift has been in fine form for the Berkshire club this season leading to an increased amount of interest in his services from rival clubs, with Leeds United and Aston Villa having been linked with the 25-year-old in recent weeks.

It now appears that the Blades have stolen a march of sorts on their rivals by submitting an opening offer for a player who racked up an impressive six goals and 10 assists for Reading as the club finished comfortably in mid-table after a somewhat testing campaign.

BREAKING: Sheffield United have had a bid of £4m rejected by Reading for midfielder John Swift – talkSPORT understands. pic.twitter.com/hyqTa0kHTt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 5, 2020

Capable of playing in a more deep-lying role and as a number 10, Swift would offer an extra element of creativity to Chris Wilder’s side as they seek to improve upon their ninth placed finish in the season just gone.

Swift originally arrived at the Madejski Stadium from Chelsea back in July 2016 and currently has two years remaining on his current contract with the club.

The Verdict

This would certainly be a great move from the player’s perspective however many would suspect that the Reading hierarchy have other ideas, with Swift being a key cornerstone of the current squad.

It is not surprising to see the midfielder attracting such widespread interest in his services, with the season just gone being his best to date in a Reading shirt.

However it must be noted that it would take a substantially larger offer than what has been put forward by Sheffield United for the club to consider selling one of their most prized assets – particularly with the 25-year-old still having a few years remaining on his current contract.

In short it is clear what Reading’s stance on the player is – give us what we want or he’s going nowhere.