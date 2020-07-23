Major update emerges involving Chris Hughton and Bristol City

Chris Hughton is said to have agreed to take over as Bristol City manager, with the club now seemingly close to appointing a successor for the recently sacked Lee Johnson at Ashton Gate.

The former Newcastle United, Norwich City and Birmingham boss has been one of the main front-runners for the job since Johnson was removed from his role earlier this month.

It now appears that the Robins have now got their man with Talksport reporting that an agreement is in place for the 61-year-old to take over the reins at a club which fell away in the play-off race this term, ultimately bringing an abrupt end to Johnson’s tenure in charge.

BREAKING: Chris Hughton has agreed to become the new Bristol City manager. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/SZS8dCyKxO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 23, 2020

Johnson was previously the Championship’s longest serving manager, spending just over four years at the helm of the Bristol based outfit.

An experienced and successful manager at several Football League clubs, Hughton has been out of work since May 2019 after being sacked by Premier League Brighton.

The Verdict

This would be a brilliant coup for Bristol City, with Hughton boasting a managerial record at second tier level that many of his peers would be proud of.

Given his experience of gaining promotion to the Premier League, it makes perfect sense for the Robins to be pursuing a man who will be tasked with getting the best out of what is a talented squad at Ashton Gate in order to take the club to the next level.

Furthermore, Hughton would be joining at an ideal time, with the transfer window set to open next Monday, thus providing an early opportunity for the 61-year-old to assess his squad options before foraying into the market.