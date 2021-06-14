Major update emerges in West Brom’s hunt to appoint new manager ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Michael Appleton has told West Brom that he doesn’t want to take the Head Coach role at the Hawthorns, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that West Brom were holding talks to try and appoint him as their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League this term, with Sam Allardyce announcing that he would leave the club at the end of that season.

The Baggies will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, but that seemingly wont be under Appleton’s guidance.

It is claimed that he’s keen to see the project in place at Lincoln City through for the time being, as the Imps battle to win promotion into the Championship next season.

They were beaten by Blackpool in the League One play-off final this term, and Appleton is keen to go one step further in the near future with them.

It remains to be seen as to which manager West Brom will now turn their attentions to, although they’ll be keen to have a new manager in place at the earliest of opportunities, with the new Championship season set to get underway in August.

It had previously been claimed that Chris Wilder was the frontrunner to take charge at the Hawthorns, but they have since made the decision to cancel negotiations with the former Sheffield United boss.

This is surprising to hear.

Appleton could have been a decent appointment for West Brom, as he’s a manager that is still young, and you would have thought that he would have wanted to further his managerial career with a move higher up the football pyramid.

But he’s clearly keen to finish the project he started with Lincoln City, and you can only respect that loyalty shown towards the League One club.

It’ll be interesting to see which manager West Brom turn to next, as they seem to be running out ideas ahead of the new league campaign, where they’ll be expected to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.