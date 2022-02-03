Major update emerges in Sunderland’s managerial search involving Roy Keane

Roy Keane is set to be interviewed for the vacant managerial job at Sunderland, as per a Twitter update from Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Hope’s tweet also suggests that Keane has declared his interest in the role, whilst the club are considering him as their number one candidate thus far.

It is understood that the process could move quickly too, should Keane and those at Sunderland engage in positive talks.

Keane spent two and a half years at the helm at The Stadium of Light between 2006 to 2008, helping the Black Cats to the Championship title during the 2006/07 campaign.

Since then, Keane went on to manage Ipswich Town, before holding assistant roles with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

After leaving Forest in 2019, Keane has gone on to become quite a prominent figure with Sky Sports.

The verdict

Keane’s knowledge of the game, experience in taking Sunderland to the Premier League and all-around character would make him an excellent fit at The Stadium of Light.

He is someone that fans will love to have back at the club and is someone who has the credentials to see instant success, with the Balck Cats chasing down promotion back to the Championship.

Sunderland are still well placed in their pursuit of promotion this season, and whilst they disastrously fell to a 6-0 defeat last time out, there have been plenty of positive signs during this campaign.

League One is an extremely competitive division this time out, and it will be no surprise to see Keane thrive at Sunderland, should they decide to appoint the 50-year-old.