Major update emerges in Stoke’s pursuit of West Brom and Burnley target

Stoke City are closing in on the signing of West Bromwich Albion and Burnley target Rhys Norrington-Davies and have agreed terms with the Sheffield United defender already, according to Football Insider.

The left-back is currently on loan at Luton Town and having impressed in the first half of the season has emerged as a target of the Premier League duo and the Potters this month.

Football Insider has now reported that Stoke have won the race for the 21-year-old Wales international, with the Blades set to terminate his loan deal and offload him permanently.

The report claims that the Potters have already agreed terms with the defender and that a deal with his parent club should follow soon.

The Welshman arrived at Bramall Lane in 2017, signing from Swansea City as an academy player and has spent the majority of his time with the North East club out on loan – not yet making a senior appearance for the Blades.

Did Stoke City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Stoke sign Jacob Brown for more or less than £1 million from Barnsley? More Less

The Verdict

Norrington-Davies has been a man in-demand this month and it seems Stoke have won the race for him, which is a major coup.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a very bright future and is set to be the latest addition to the nucleus of talented young talented players at the Bet365 Stadium, with the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins impressing this term.

With that in mind, beating West Brom and Burnley to his signature would be a fantastic bit of business for the Potters.

Given he only signed a new deal at Bramall Lane in December, it’s going to be very interesting to see how much Stoke have to pay for the defender.