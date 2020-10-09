Major update emerges in Sheffield United’s pursuit of EFL player

Sheffield United will not be re-signing Bournemouth winger David Brooks this summer despite Chris Wilder’s admiration of the player, according to the Mirror’s David Anderson.

The Cherries were relegated from the Premier League last season and have seen a number of their most valuable assets leave the club already this summer, including Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson.

Brooks looks like he could be another that leaves the Vitality Stadium with a string of top-flight clubs linked with an interest this summer, including the likes of Man United, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham, and Everton.

Wilder indicated earlier this month that he would love to bring the 23-year-old back to Bramall Lane but a fresh update has revealed that no such deal will happen before the 16th of October deadline for domestic deals.

Anderson has reported that Brooks will not be rejoining the Blades during the current window as despite the manager’s admiration, the Yorkshire club have no more money to spend on transfers.

The winger arrived at Bramall Lane as a youth player in 2014 and made 37 appearances before being snapped up by the Cherries in 2017.

The Verdict

Brooks would have been a fantastic addition for the Blades and a feelgood homecoming but it’s understandable after the work they’ve done that they can’t afford a deal.

Recent reports have indicated that Man United aren’t likely to make a move either, which means Bournemouth may hold onto him and that would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

There is still a week to go until the end of the window, however, so the Cherries aren’t safe just yet.