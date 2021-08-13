Major update emerges in Leeds United’s pursuit of in-demand EFL midfielder

Lewis O’Brien is reportedly telling Huddersfield Town that he wants to leave the club to join Leeds United this summer, according to Football Insider.

O’Brien has been a long-term transfer target for the Whites, as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Huddersfield Town have already rejected two bids for O’Brien this summer, but that hasn’t deterred Leeds’ interest in his services it seems.

A second bid is set to be launched by Marcelo Bielsa’s side, although Crystal Palace have also recently been credited with interest in striking a deal to sign the 22-year-old, before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Huddersfield Town’s Chief Executive Mark Devlin has recently confirmed the club’s stance on interest in O’Brien, with it being stated that their valuation of the midfielder is yet to be reached.

With just under a month still to go in the summer transfer window, O’Brien is taking matters into his own hands, with Football Insider claiming that the midfielder is keen on a move to Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign.

Huddersfield Town are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on Fulham, in what is likely to be a tricky test at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether Huddersfield Town look at cashing in on O’Brien after this recent development.

O’Brien has impressed with the Terriers, and has probably deserved a move to the Premier League this summer, and he’s evidently keen on a move to Elland Road.

With Huddersfield rejecting two bid for his services, O’Brien is clearly unhappy, which is a far from ideal scenario for Carlos Corberan so early into this year’s campaign.

It wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see the Terriers cash-in on O’Brien now, as he’s clearly got his heart set on a move to Elland road with Leeds United.