Everton’s move for Wilfried Gnonto is on the verge of collapsing, according to Football Transfers.

It was reported that the Merseyside club were weighing up another offer for the 19-year-old having initially seen bids rejected by Leeds United.

But the Championship side have made their stance clear that the Italian is not for sale, which has led to Everton pulling out of negotiations.

Talks between the two clubs on Monday saw the Toffees walk away from their attempts to sign Gnonto.

Leeds have been firm in their stance regarding the winger throughout the summer amid intense speculation over his future.

How much did Everton offer to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

It was reported that Everton had an offer worth up to £25 million rejected by the Yorkshire outfit.

This included an up front fee of £20 million, plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

The Premier League side were preparing another bid that was worth closer to £30 million, but have opted against submitting it to Leeds under the expectation that it won’t be accepted.

Gnonto signed for Leeds from FC Zurich just 12 months ago in a deal worth only £3.8 million, so a £30 million offer would have represented a major profit for the club.

However, the Championship side have dug in their heels throughout Everton’s proposed interest to hold onto the player.

There is now just one week remaining in the transfer window, with Gnonto now looking set to stay at Elland Road.

The relationship between the player and the club looked to have broken down, but Gnonto has returned to training following this development.

What next for Wilfried Gnonto?

The player has missed the team’s last two league games, having refused to play for the team while Everton showed such an interest in his services.

This led to him being left out of first team training altogether, as Leeds did what they could to resolve the situation.

But the 19-year-old has now made his return to the squad and could feature this weekend against Ipswich Town.

Leeds have had a slow start to life back in the Championship in what has been a hectic summer at Elland Road.

A total of just two points have been earned from a possible nine, which has seen the Whites lose ground on their promotion rivals in the opening weeks of the new term.

Daniel Farke’s side take on the current league leaders at Portman Road on 26 August.

Should Leeds United have cashed-in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto was a standout performer for Leeds last season as the team struggled to 19th in the Premier League table.

He could be key to Farke’s side gaining promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt, which is worth well more than £30 million.

The 19-year-old has a lot of potential and could double in value if he does become a key part of a promotion-winning team this year.

While £30 million is a lot to turn down, it could prove the better decision in the long run if Gnonto goes on to live up to his exciting potential under Farke.