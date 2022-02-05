Major update emerges in Derby County saga which could speed up takeover process

Derby County’s administrators and potential buyers are said to be exploring the existence of an insurance policy that could protect the club against the claims made by both Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who say that the policy, worth £2.5 million, could help out any potential new owner of the Rams even if Boro and the Chairboys are successful in their claims.

The club’s administrators – Quantuma – were granted a month extension last week to provide proof to the EFL that they could fund County if necessary until the end of the season.

There have been major developments since then, firstly with Derby selling players such as Luke Plange to help bring cash into the club.

Thursday night saw the EFL establish that Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s compensation claims against the Rams were in-fact football debts and should be settled accordingly, a move which pleased the Teesside club who then called upon the administrators to provide clarification on Mel Morris’ role in proceedings.

Morris, the ex-owner of Derby who put the club into administration, owns Pride Park and MSD Holdings’ debt from the club was personally guaranteed against the stadium by Morris, which has been a source of contention.

Having broke his silence on Friday night, Morris looks set to take over the claims himself set by Boro and Wycombe if he’s allowed to do so, which could allow a potential takeover to proceed in quicker fashion even if the insurance policy does not end up being able to cover the claims.

The Verdict

If the insurance policy is valid and covers the claims made by Derby’s rivals then that puts the state of a takeover in a much better position.

And if that is the case then you can feasibly expect something to progress within the next few weeks – a preferred bidder must still be named first though.

Morris’ timely arrival into proceedings has also helped though as his presence was most definitely a welcome one, and if he’s allowed to take over the claims personally from Boro and Wycombe then that solves a big issue out for administrators.

This story has still got a lot of twists and turns to go but there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel.