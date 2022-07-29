Major update emerges in Blackpool’s pursuit of 26-year-old Oxford United player

Cameron Brannagan has turned down a move to Blackpool and signed a three-year deal with Oxford United, as was announced late on Thursday on the club’s website.

The Tangerines looked set to complete a move for the ball playing midfielder, who is capable of the step up to Championship level, but the Liverpool academy graduate is raring to go for the Yellows, who kick-off their League One campaign at Derby County on Saturday.

It has not been an ideal summer transfer window with Neil Critchley leaving to become the assistant manager at Aston Villa, and Brannagan opting to stay in the division below is a crushing blow.

Brannagan explained his decision to stay at Oxford when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “My contract said that if a club meets the trigger valuation then I am entitled to go and talk to them, and I appreciate Oxford allowing me to consider my options.

“I was flattered to be approached and I have so much respect for that club and wish them well for the future.

“But at the same time all I kept thinking about was what we are building at Oxford and how much I owe the club and the fans.

“I love living in the area, I love playing for the club and in the end I am happy here.

“I want to play in the Championship, of course I do, but I believe I can do that with Oxford so let’s get on with the job, starting at Derby on Saturday.”

Karl Robinson does have a depth of quality in midfield areas, and the club would have backed themselves to have a successful season even if Brannagan did leave the club, but you cannot underestimate the relief that supporters will feel to see the news.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Blackpool FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Blackpool last played Preston North End at Deepdale? 1-0 W 0-0 D 0-1 L 3-1 W

Oxford United’s trip to Pride Park is among the most exciting opening fixtures in League One, as the high-scoring Yellows look to spring a surprise on one of the favourites for promotion.

Robinson is heading into his fifth full season in the dugout at Oxford, and his style of play is well-established in the side, producing a repeatable and attacking process that should stand them in good stead to compete in another mightily strong League One field.

It does not feel like there is as much expectation on the shoulders of the Yellows this season, and that could help them when deep down they know just what they are capable of in this division.