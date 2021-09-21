Major update emerges concerning Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint Steve Cooper as their new manager today after agreeing to pay Swansea City around £500,000 in compensation on Friday, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Chris Hughton was sacked by the Reds last Thursday after a terrible start to the season, which had left them bottom of the Championship with just one point from seven games.

Interim boss Steven Reid led Forest to their only league win of the season on Saturday as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium but it seems that will be the only game of his tenure.

Percy has reported that the East Midlands club are set to confirm the appointment of Cooper as their permanent replacement for Hughton today.

It is understood that the Welshman was CEO Dane Murphy’s number one choice throughout the process and that the Reds have had to pay Swansea around £500,000 in compensation to get their man.

The 41-year-old left the Swans in the summer after two successful years at the helm, having reached the play-offs in consecutive seasons in what was his first role in senior management.

Cooper made his name in the England youth setup and his track record working with the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho is said to have been one of the things that drew Forest to him.

The Verdict

It seems Forest are set to wrap up their search for a new manager just five days after Hughton’s sacking.

You have to credit Murphy and the club hierarchy for moving so quickly to identify and appoint his replacement, with the confirmation of Cooper’s new position expected today.

That said, full judgement will be saved for when we know whether installing the 41-year-old at the helm was the right decision.

He certainly has plenty of traits that suit the role and make him an obvious choice but the same can be said about a number of Forest bosses in recent years and few have succeeded at the City Ground.

Cooper’s first test will be the Championship game against Millwall on Saturday.