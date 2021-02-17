Major update emerges concerning Celtic’s pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday teenager Liam Shaw has reportedly agreed a pre-contract with Celtic, meaning he will join the Scottish club in the summer with the Owls only receiving minimal compensation.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing in both defence or midfield, has broken through into the senior side this season but his current deal at Hillsborough expires in the summer, meaning foreign clubs are able to agree pre-contract deals.

According to Yorkshire Live, Shaw is has agreed to join Celtic on a pre-contract despite having held ongoing talks over a new deal with his current club for a number of months.

The Owls academy graduate will make the move north of the border at the end of the season, with the Hoops only having to pay Wednesday a small compensation – which could reportedly be in the region of £300,000.

Shaw was handed his debut by Garry Monk last season but has started to establish himself properly in the senior side this term, making 15 appearances in all competitions in 2020/21.

The versatile teenager appears to have been on Celtic’s radar for some time, with the Scottish club’s interest becoming clear during the January window.

The Verdict

This is a huge blow for Wednesday, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.

Shaw has started to establish himself in the first team this season and illustrated just what a bright future he has but it now seems that will play out away from Hillsborough.

To add insult to injury, the pre-contract agreement means that the Owls look set to receive minimal compensation for their academy product.