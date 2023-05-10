Sheffield United and Billy Sharp could reportedly head their separate ways this summer, with the striker's future at Bramall Lane in major doubt as his contract approaches its final weeks.

Sharp is one of a number of senior players out of contract at Sheffield United this summer, with the club planning for a Premier League return after sealing promotion from the Championship in 2022/23.

Could Billy Sharp leave Sheffield United?

Alan Nixon has provided a key update on Sharp's future on his Patreon account, claiming that the striker's stay at Bramall Lane "is in severe doubt after a meeting with club officials about a new deal".

Sharp has made it clear he wants to stay at Sheffield United over the course of the season and has reportedly held talks with senior figures at the club to see what their plans are for him.

It's claimed that "the meeting ended badly and Sharp may now have to find a new home" as his chances of a future at Bramall Lane are said to be "very slim".

Furthermore it's suggested that Sharp may even not join his Sheffield United teammates on their end-of-season break in America, as they celebrate promotion.

Sharp's role in Sheffield United's promotion

Sharp finished 2021/22 with 14 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances.

However, his influence lessened in the promotion-winning campaign just gone. The 37-year-old scored only twice in 38 appearances (14 starts, 24 substitute) in the Championship, with the last of those goals coming in the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on December 19th.

He also struck in the FA Cup fourth round replay with Wrexham at Bramall Lane, the only goals he's scored in his last 27 appearances in all competitions.

Sharp's last two seasons in the Premier League yielded six goals between 2019 and 2021.

Who else could leave Sheffield United?

It's claimed by Alan Nixon that John Fleck and Enda Stevens are also facing an uncertain future with Sheffield United, whilst other players are out of contract.

Following last week's defeat to Huddersfield Town, Heckingbottom confirmed talks were in the pipeline with as many as 13 players out of contract.

"I have not spoken to the players yet. I have spoken to Stephen (Bettis) and the board," Heckingbottom said, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

"Stephen has sent everything over to the board, so that's where it has been left.

"Obviously, I want to be having conversations with the players before they jet off on their holidays. I've had one or two conversations with some of them, all about my thoughts but ultimately it's not my football club. But we've had conversations and now I'm waiting to hear back.

"I will tell the players whenever I find out. I'm clear in my mind."

Sheffield United set for takeover

On the back of Sheffield United winning promotion to the Premier League on April 26th, Prince Abdullah confirmed his plans to sell the club within four weeks.

"Prince Abdullah said he wanted a resolution for the takeover in four weeks but we need to be progressing with the players we've got now and if the situation changes they'd let me know," Heckingbottom said, via Yorkshire Live, warning of standing still on his players out of contract.

"Myself and Prince Abdullah know we need to be moving forward with this ownership now."