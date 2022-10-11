Major twist shared in Middlesbrough’s hunt for a new boss

Michael Carrick is not expected to be the new Middlesbrough boss despite emerging as a frontrunner in the past few days.

The Teesside outfit are on the lookout for Chris Wilder’s successor after sacking the former Sheffield United chief earlier this month following a disappointment start to the campaign that has left Boro just above the relegation zone.

It has been reported that former Manchester United player and coach Carrick would take over after talks with the Boro hierarchy.

However, in a fresh twist, Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards has now suggested the Championship side will look elsewhere.

“Understand it is very unlikely Michael Carrick will become Middlesbrough’s next manager.”

It’s unclear as to why that is the case, with the 41-year-old having also been linked with the West Brom role as they step up their search for a new manager.

This will force Boro owner Steve Gibson to look elsewhere, with Rob Edwards among the candidates to have been spoken to after he left Watford earlier this month in what was a surprising dismissal.

The verdict

This is a development that you didn’t see coming as Carrick looked like the ideal fit for Boro and you couldn’t see much stopping this from happening.

But, there have clearly been some issues and we are likely to find out just what they are in the coming hours and days, so it will be interesting to see what has gone on.

In the meantime, Gibson will need to make a decision as Boro need some clarity and stability as they look to push up the league.

