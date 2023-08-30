Highlights Southampton's deal to sign Joseph Paintsil from Genk may be back on, with Paul Onuachu potentially going in the opposite direction.

Southampton’s deal to sign Joseph Paintsil from Genk could be resurrected, with Paul Onuachu going in the opposite direction.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

The 25-year-old is a forward who can play in different attacking roles, and he has been with the Belgian side since making the move from Ghana in 2018.

After a mixed few years, Paintsil really flourished in the previous campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering 12 assists for Genk, which has prompted plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the player, who has won five caps for Ghana.

Leeds United and Southampton show interest in Joseph Paintsil

The most serious interest in Paintsil this summer has come from the Championship, with Saints and fellow relegated outfit Leeds looking to sign the player. However, to the frustration of both clubs, a deal could not be reached.

It had been claimed that Paintsil was pushing to join Leeds earlier in the window, but despite discussions between the clubs, a suitable agreement was not reached, meaning the move did not progress as all parties had hoped.

Now, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that Saints are making another push for the player, and they are willing to send Onuachu the other way, with the move seemingly at an advanced stage.

“Now a possibility that Southampton's deal for Genk striker Joseph Paintsil is back ON with Ghana international prepared to travel for a medical and Paul Onuachu going in the other direction.”

Is this a good deal for Southampton?

It would appear to be an excellent bit of business for Russell Martin’s side.

Firstly, Onuachu is not part of his plans, which is why the target man hasn’t featured in any league game so far under the new boss. Unfortunately, his move hasn’t worked out, and as soon as Martin was appointed it was clear he wouldn’t want to have a striker like Onuachu in the XI given his style of play.

So, the chance to return to Genk, where he was so successful, is surely going to appeal to the giant Nigerian.

Meanwhile, Painstil seems like a much better fit, as he is a mobile attacker who has shown he can score goals, and after the loss of Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen, he seems the perfect replacement.

With that in mind, you can imagine all connected to Southampton are desperately hoping this is one that does happen, but they won’t be getting carried away considering the issues they’ve had over the past few weeks.

What next for Southampton?

It has been a remarkably busy summer for Southampton, and there is still plenty of talk surrounding so many of their players, so it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come Friday night at 11pm.

Martin clearly has a lot of quality at his disposal, but he deserves so much credit for how he has managed to get results and build a togetherness in the early weeks. He will also be aware that certain areas need addressing, and he will want a few more through the door as well if possible.

The boss will also be focusing on the big game against Sunderland this weekend, as they look to build on that positive start.