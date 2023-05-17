Leeds United are expected to part ways with right-back Cody Drameh at the end of this season, as he prepares for a play-off final with Luton Town.

The 21-year-old is enjoying his second loan spell away from Leeds, after spending time on loan with Cardiff City last campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award in the process.

He joined them on loan last January, and the same happened during the current campaign, where he has been impressing again for Rob Edwards at Luton.

Drameh had been struggling for playing time under Jesse Marsch in the first half of the season, and has only made eight appearances for the Whites.

The right-back has been a key part of the side that cruised to third place in the division and is one game away from playing Premier League football next season. Luton will play against either Coventry City or Middlesbrough in the play-off final at Wembley.

He has played 18 times, mostly as a right-wing-back in Edwards' system, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process.

What's the latest with Luton Town loanee Cody Drameh and Leeds?

Drameh is entering the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road, with Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting last month that he believes that he will end his two-year stay at Leeds this summer. Donnohue wrote: “The YEP understands that with 12 months remaining on his contract, an end to Drameh’s time as a Leeds player is somewhat inevitable, with noises from the player’s camp signalling a permanent exit is on the cards before pre-season begins.”

A further update has dropped, with Football league World asking journalist Graham Smyth of the same outlet if there is any chance of that position changing and if he is likely to play for Leeds again, he responded: "Not very, I would say. His camp have already suggested he will be off in the summer.

"There was talk of a permanent exit previously, then slight glimmers of hope for a chance in the first-team, but when it became clear that he was still behind [Luke] Ayling and [Rasmus Kristensen] then that all-but sealed the deal in my opinion."

Could Drameh move to Luton permanently from Leeds?

Any move to make the deal permanent would likely hinge on promotion, but would not be out of the question.

If Leeds are relegated to the second tier, they may be minded to keep him around if they can convince him of regular playing time for a promotion push, but that possibility seems unlikely, and Drameh is clearly comfortable, settled, and happy with his football at Kenilworth Road.

There would likely be many suitors for him at the top end of the Championship, especially considering the length of contract Drameh has remaining. That could complicate matters for Luton if they do seek a permanent transfer.