Major transfer boost for Middlesbrough as top target’s stance on Newcastle exit emerges

Newcastle United‘s Karl Darlow is reportedly keen to leave St James’ Park this summer in pursuit of regular first-team football, which is a major boost for Middlesbrough as he is top of their list of goalkeeper targets this summer.

Boro fell short of the play-offs on the final day of the Championship season but there is still plenty for the Teessiders to be positive about given the clear growth under Chris Wilder.

He was backed by the club in the January window and we can expect the same this summer while it appears one area we will see strengthened is between the sticks.

The Northern Echo has reported that the Riverside outfit are open to offloading both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels with Wilder keen to sign an experienced keeper.

It is said that Darlow is top of the North East club’s list of targets at the position and the 31-year-old is understood to be keen to leave St James’ Park in order to play more regular first-team football.

The shot-stopper looks excess to requirements at Newcastle but is under contract until 2025 and his wages could be a stumbling block though the report claims there is optimism that a deal can be reached ahead of the start of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Darlow’s stance is a major boost for Boro and appears to open the door to them landing one of their top targets.

A transfer fee still needs to be agreed upon and negotiations over salary may take time but it does seem a move that would suit all parties – with the 31-year-old down the pecking order under Eddie Howe and keen for regular first-team football.

Darlow hasn’t looked out of place in the top flight when he’s got his chance and landing him early in the summer would be a fantastic start to an important window for Boro.

Lumley had his moments but does not look like a top six Championship keeper and improvement was clearly needed.

