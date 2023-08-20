Highlights Tony Mowbray's future at Sunderland is uncertain as he clashes with the club hierarchy over the transfer policy.

Sunderland's recruitment plan focuses on young players and long-term profit, but Mowbray believes experienced players are needed for immediate success.

The situation needs to be resolved quickly to avoid further speculation and distractions, as Sunderland looks to improve the squad and hold onto key players.

Tony Mowbray could still leave Sunderland as he clashes with the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light over the transfer situation.

Tony Mowbray could leave Sunderland

The former Celtic chief was named as the Black Cats boss last season after Alex Neil had surprisingly left for Stoke City. Even though his arrival prompted a mixed response from the support, Mowbray quickly won everyone over.

He produced a stylish Sunderland side that looked to play attacking football, and they reached the play-offs despite a ridiculous injury record, before coming up short against Luton Town over two legs.

Nevertheless, many felt the foundations were in place for the Wearside outfit to kick-on, so it was a surprise in the summer when it was claimed that Mowbray’s job was under threat.

After the constant speculation, Mowbray has stuck around, but he has been unhappy in recent weeks at the transfer policy in place.

And, according to Football Insider, that means there are now fresh doubts over the future of the 59-year-old.

“Tony Mowbray is fighting for his job at Sunderland despite Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rotherham. There is believed to be tension behind the scenes between Mowbray and Sunderland chiefs including over transfers, according to sources.

“Mowbray’s position as manager is under growing scrutiny as the club hierarchy assesses a potential manager change. The experienced manager has a contract with the Black Cats that runs until the end of the season.”

What are the issues with Sunderland’s transfer policy?

The Black Cats have a very clear recruitment plan in place. They target young players, bringing in some top talent from both England and across the globe, by offering them the chance to play regularly.

They have one of the youngest average age squads in the country, and the plan is to develop these players, help them grow, and eventually sell them on for a profit in the years to come, all whilst the team progresses as a result.

And, it’s one that has generally worked. But, there are obvious issues, and Mowbray has already mentioned how he wants players to help right now, as he feels, with justification, that a few experienced heads could help this side push for promotion from the Championship.

The signing of Bradley Dack was a rare example of Mowbray getting his way with a new addition, but he obviously feels that more is required.

What next for Sunderland?

If this speculation does build, it’s not going to do anyone any favours, so hopefully the situation is sorted as quickly as possible if there are issues behind the scenes.

Ultimately, Mowbray is unlikely to win in this scenario, because the Sunderland hierarchy are implementing a strategy that they feel is best for the club, both for now and in the future.

It’s sure to be a busy end to the deadline for the Black Cats, as the squad does need improving in certain areas, whilst they may face a battle to keep hold of their key men, who are attracting attention.

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday when they take on Coventry City.