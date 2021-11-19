Major Swansea City player boost confirmed by club

Swansea City have revealed that Matt Grimes has signed a deal to stay with the club until the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old joined the Welsh side from Exeter in 2015 and he has been a regular in the past few years. However, with his previous deal expiring in the summer, combined with strong interest from Fulham, there was an expectancy that Grimes would depart in either January or the summer.

But, in a major boost for Russell Martin, the club announced that fresh terms have been agreed, which will keep the classy midfielder at the club for the next three-and-a-half years.

Martin has made Grimes a key player in the possession-based approach he has encouraged since taking over, and he admitted to the club’s official site that it would’ve taken ‘a lot of money’ to replace him.

The update shows the player has complete confidence in the direction the Swans are heading, with the side currently five points away from the play-off places.

Grimes is expected to start again on Saturday as Martin’s men host Blackpool.

The verdict

This is brilliant news for Swansea as there would have been a real fear that Grimes would depart on a free in the summer, or for a cut-price in the New Year.

So, the fact he has committed his future suggests he predicts a bright future for the club, whilst he’s also helped the club financially with this agreement.

Martin also deserves plenty of praise following this update because it’s his philosophy and approach that has convinced Grimes to sign an extension. Now, it’s about delivering on that in the coming years.

